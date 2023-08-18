What a start for Harry Kane! Bayern Munich's marquee signing assists Leroy Sane less than four minutes into Bundesliga debut against Werder Bremen

Brendan Madden
Kane SaneGetty Images
It took just four minutes of Bundesliga action for Harry Kane to make an impact with a neat pass putting Leroy Sane through to slot Bayern's opener.

  • Kane assists after just four minutes
  • Neat ball feeds Leroy Sane
  • Bayern lead 1-0 at Bremen

WHAT HAPPENED? Kane's neat pass split the Werder Bremen defence wide open leaving Sane clean through on goal to finish with the minimum of fuss.

Kane BayernGetty Images
THE BIGGER PICTURE: No fixture in Bundesliga history has been played more than Werder Bremen v Bayern Munich so it was an appropriate setting for England's record goalscorer to start writing his own story in Germany.

WHAT NEXT FOR BAYERN AND KANE? Bayern lead 1-0 as Kane and company push for a second.

