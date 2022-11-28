WATCH: No time like the present! Ghana coach snaps sneaky selfie with dejected Son after beating South Korea
- Son yet to score in Qatar
- South Korea yet to win either
- Lost despite coming back from 2-0 down
WHAT HAPPENED? The Tottenham winger had just seen his nation drop all three points in a thrilling Group H clash at the World Cup. Upon the full-time whistle, while Son still stood on the pitch being consoled by two coaches from the Ghanaian coaching team, a third member try to snap a quick selfie.
When you try and take a sneaky selfie 😬#BBCWorldCup #BBCFootball #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/wtSBWK8E6P— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 28, 2022
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Goals from Mohammed Salisu and Mohammed Kudus had put Ghana 2-0 up, before South Korea scored twice in three minutes through Cho Gue-sung to level the match. However, Kudus then snatched all three points with a 68th-minute winner, leaving Son understandably dejected.
WHAT NEXT FOR SON? Having drawn 0-0 against Uruguay in their opening match, South Korea now have just one point from their opening two games and face a tough task to qualify for the knockout rounds – with Portugal still to play in their final game.
Editors' Picks
- Cameroon rediscover indomitable spirit, but Eto’o still looks like a fool
- Ultimate Brazil dream team - Pele & Ronaldo in, Ronaldinho out
- Cameroon Player Ratings: Aboubakar shines as Toko-Ekambi disappoints against Serbia
- De Bruyne is right, the Golden Generation is over! Belgium winners, losers and ratings as Hazard struggles in shock Morocco loss