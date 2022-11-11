WATCH: Gerard Pique poses with ridiculous Barcelona trophy haul following retirement

Gerard Pique showed off the fantastic array of trophies he collected over his remarkable career at Barcelona following his retirement from the game.

Pique retired from football

Centre-back won many trophies in his career

Spain legend posed alongside the silverware

WHAT HAPPENED? Pique enjoyed a magnificent 14-year career in the Barca first-team and became one of their greatest ever players in that time. After being sent off in the final match of his career this week, Pique posed alongside all of the trophies he helped the club win.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: He won eight La Liga titles, seven Copa del Rey, three Champions League crowns, three Club World Cup trophies and three UEFA Super Cups with the Catalan club.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? The Camp Nou side begin the post-Pique era after the World Cup when they take on Espanyol in La Liga on December 31.