WATCH: Fiorentina fan goes fishing in away end at Sassuolo's home stadium - and catches a bite!

A Fiorentina fan was seen fishing in the away stand at Sassuolo's home ground during a Serie A clash on Friday.

Fiorentina beat Sassuolo 3-1

Next face West Ham in Europa Conference League final

WHAT HAPPENED? Sassuolo's stadium has a moat in front of the away stand in order to prevent fans from invading the stadium. During Sassuolo's game against Fiorentina, an away fan was seen catching a fish from the waterway.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Just like their fans who were having a ball in the stands, Fiorentina ended their Serie A season on a high as they beat Sassuolo 3-1 and finished eighth on the league table with 56 points from 38 matches.

WHAT NEXT FOR FIORENTINA? The Italian club will be next seen in action on Wednesday when they face West Ham in the Europa Conference League final.