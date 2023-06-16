WATCH: Erling Haaland helps serve up 'unbelievable' ice-cream after Manchester City's treble win

Erling Haaland shocked an ice cream man by jumping aboard and serving himself and locals dessert scoops during Man City's Treble party.

Man City clinched a historic treble

Celebrations in full swing

Haaland filmed serving sweet ice-cream to Manchester locals

WHAT HAPPENED? Treble-winners Manchester City took to the streets of the city on Monday for an open-bus parade in front of thousands of fans to showcase the Champions League trophy alongside their Premier League and FA Cup silverware before another epic party ensued.

While Jack Grealish stole the show after admitting that he had not slept since the Champions League final victory over Inter, star striker Haaland took time out from celebrations to jump onto an ice cream truck to help serve people.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: If somehow football ever doesn't work out for Haaland, which we highly doubt especially after he finished his record-breaking debut Manchester City season with 52 goals to his name, but let's assume it does, he's always got a career as a Mr Whippy ice cream man. Indeed, Haaland made the tricky task of serving scoops look easy as he hopped onto the van.

There's no better way to celebrate a treble than treat yourself with a cheeky little dessert, but Haaland took it a step further by making it himself, taking over the Mr. Whippy machine to serve up his own ice cream and to several fans.

WHAT NEXT FOR HAALAND AND MAN CITY? The Sky Blues have secured the Champions League, Premier League, and FA Cup treble, and will have the opportunity to add two more trophies to their collection as they face last season's runners-up Arsenal in the Community Shield on August 6th, and Sevilla in the UEFA Super Cup on August 16th.