WATCH: Edin Dzeko is inevitable! Veteran Inter striker crashes home volley in flying start against AC Milan

Edin Dzeko fired in a wonderful volley to give Inter the lead in a Milan derby Champions League semi-final after just eight minutes.

Inter double lead shortly after

Rampant start at San Siro

WHAT HAPPENED? It took Dzeko just eight minutes to leave his mark on a historic night of Champions League football, with the two Milan sides locking horns in the competition's last four. The veteran forward showed his brilliance to volley Inter ahead with a sublime finish from a corner.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Before Milan could even dust themselves down and properly go in search of an equaliser, they found themselves 2-0 down when Henrikh Mkhitaryan slalomed through their defence and doubled Inter's lead with ease. To add insult to injury, they were then forced into an early change as Ismael Bennacer limped off injured.

WHAT NEXT? Finding themselves two goals down 11 minutes into the first leg, Milan were given a lifeline when a penalty against Simon Kjaer was overturned. They must now focus on damage limitation and ensuring they do not let the tie get away from them.