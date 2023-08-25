WATCH: The stars align! Cristiano Ronaldo's glorious flick sets up Sadio Mane goal before Portugal star heads in a second for Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo got a goal and an assist as he helped fire Al-Nassr to a 2-0 first-half lead against Al-Fateh in the Saudi Pro League on Friday.

Ronaldo set up Mane

Senegal star opened scoring

Portuguese doubled the lead

WHAT HAPPENED? The ball was passed to Ronaldo on the edge of the Al-Fateh box and he flicked it behind him and into the path of Mane, who made no mistake against goalkeeper Jacob Rinne. Ronaldo then went on to double his team's lead by heading in from a Sultan Al-Ghannam cross.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The goal was Mane's second for Al-Nassr since joining from Bayern Munich, while Ronaldo has been in fine form as he helped the team secure the Arab Club Champions Cup before the Saudi Pro League started.

WHAT NEXT? Ronaldo and Co. are in action again on September 2 when they face Al-Hazem.

Who will win the Saudi Pro League top scorer award this season? Cristiano Ronaldo

Karim Benzema

Neymar

Roberto Firmino

Malcom

Other 11261 Votes Thanks for voting. Results will be shared soon. Who will win the Saudi Pro League top scorer award this season? 50% Cristiano Ronaldo

16% Karim Benzema

13% Neymar

12% Roberto Firmino

2% Malcom

7% Other 11261 Votes