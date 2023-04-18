WATCH: Copying Cristiano Ronaldo! Rodrygo pulls out SIUUUU celebration after netting crucial Real Madrid goal against Chelsea in Champions League quarter-final second leg

Rodrygo copied Cristiano Ronado's iconic celebration after netting a crucial Champions League goal for Real Madrid against Chelsea on Tuesday.

Rodrygo adds to Madrid's aggregate lead

Does Ronaldo's signature celebration

On the way to UCL semi-final

WHAT HAPPENED? Protecting a two-goal lead from the first leg, Madrid were put under serious pressure by the Blues at Stamford Bridge. However, Rodrygo eventually found the breakthrough, bursting past Trevoh Chalobah's challenge on the counter and exchanging crosses with Vinicius Junior before finding the net.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo, an iconic figure at Real Madrid who is now at Al-Nassr, was in the middle of a Saudi Pro League clash as Rodrygo netted his Champions League goal. If he isn't too frustrated by a crushing result against Al-Hilal that damages his hopes of winning a title, he'll probably catch wind of Rodrygo's celebration after his match.

WHAT NEXT FOR REAL MADRID? Los Blanos are set for another Champions League semi-final after a two-legged demolition of Chelsea.