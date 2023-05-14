Barcelona's La Liga title celebrations were cut short amid chaotic scenes as Espanyol fans invaded the pitch and tried to get into the tunnel.

Barca won 4-2 at Espanyol

Celebrated title victory in front of rivals

Fans invaded pitch and ran down tunnel

WHAT HAPPENED? Barca secured the Spanish league crown on Sunday when they won 4-2 at Espanyol in the Catalan derby. The visiting team celebrated by dancing around the centre circle but they soon had to rush off the field as the home fans made it onto the field.

Some fans appeared to get down the tunnel, while others threw chairs and railings at security staff trying to block the way to the locker rooms. Police in riot gear emerged and tried to fight off some of the pitch invaders as the wild scenes continued.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Espanyol fans lashed out after a humiliating evening. Not only were they crushed by their local rivals in a game that saw the Camp Nou side secure the league title, but their hopes of surviving relegation from the top-flight took another hit. They are second-bottom of the table and four points from safety with four games to go.

WHAT NEXT? An investigation into the violence will surely take place and Espanyol could be sanctioned for the wild behaviour of their fans. Meanwhile, Barcelona will get another chance to celebrate their title success in the safety of their own stadium and in front of their fans when they take on Real Sociedad on Saturday.