WATCH: Bellingham signs Real Madrid shirt amid Dortmund training camp as transfer talk rages

Jude Bellingham stopped to give autographs to fans at Borussia Dortmund's training camp in Marbella, one of which was on a Real Madrid shirt.

Bellingham linked with move to Madrid

Signed fan's shirt while in Marbella

Dortmund in warm-weather training before league return

WHAT HAPPENED? The transfer saga between Jude Bellingham and Real Madrid rages on, with GOAL having confirmed that the midfielder is the Liga giants' number one transfer target for the 2023 summer window. Recent footage from El Chiringuito shows the 19-year-old signing shirts while Dortmund continue their warm-weather training camp ahead of their return to Bundesliga action. One young fan was rewarded with a signed copy of his Real Madrid shirt, which has fuelled optimism in some quarters about his potential move to the Spanish capital.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bellingham - whose arrival to camp was disrupted after he forgot his passport at the airport - has been linked with a move to Madrid since the summer, with Liverpool the other club leading the way to land his signature. The England international, who also impressed in Qatar, has nine goals and three assists to his name this season, which many feel will be his last in the black and yellow of Dortmund.

WHAT NEXT FOR BELLINGHAM? After a friendly match against Basel on Friday, Dortmund get back underway in the Bundesliga on January 22 when they host Augsburg at the Signal Iduna Park.