WATCH: Barcelona fans heckle De Jong over salary as midfielder arrives at training

- De Jong told to accept wage cut
- Barcelona could sell him amid financial woes
- Midfielder linked to Manchester United but prefers to stay at Camp Nou
WHAT HAPPENED? Amid a bizarre transfer saga, video shows De Jong being targeted over a contract agreement made with Barcelona in 2019, before massive debt engulfed the club during the Covid-19 pandemic. The 25-year-old was told in Spanish: "Lower your salary, b*tch!"
#FCB🔵🔴— Diario SPORT (@sport) August 10, 2022
💥 Graves insultos a Frenkie De Jong a su llegada a la Ciutat Esportiva
🗣️ ¡Bájate el sueldo, p****!
📹 @DBR8 pic.twitter.com/Kq8L0SGQKP
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fans have seemingly taken a hint from recent rumours that Barcelona need the midfielder to either leave or take a pay cut to register new signings - even though the organisation made a clear financial commitment to the player when they signed him.
De Jong has yet to issue a clear public statement on his intentions, though it has been widely reported that he is hesitant to leave Barcelona despite the messy circumstances at Camp Nou.