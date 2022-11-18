WATCH: Football's coming home for Christmas - Baddiel, Skinner & Lightning Seeds reboot Three Lions just in time for winter World Cup

David Baddiel, Frank Skinner & The Lightning Seeds have rebooted the infamous Three Lions anthem in time for this winter's World Cup in Qatar.

Trio release reboot of 1996 original

Song mentions Lionesses 2022 triumph

Video features Hurst, Carter, England

WHAT HAPPENED? The trio have released a reboot of the 1996 feel-good classic, which also sees 1966 World Cup winner Sir Geoff Hurst in a Santa Suit and European champion Lionesses Jess Carter and Beth England recreating their celebratory dance.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The video makes the classic references to heartbreak in the men's game but is sure to mention the Lionesses' triumph at Wembley in the summer, all in typical humorous fashion. This winter's version of the classic anthem comes nearly 26 years after the original was released, which spent four weeks in the top ten during the 2020 men's Euros.

WHAT NEXT FOR ENGLAND? While England fans will no doubt be shouting this up and down the country in the coming weeks, the Three Lions kick off their World Cup campaign against Iran on Monday.

Three Lions (It's Coming Home for Christmas) lyrics

Isn’t it character, and heart?

It’s coming home

It’s coming

Football’s coming home

It’s coming home

It’s coming

Football’s coming home

It’s coming home

It’s coming home

It’s coming

Football’s coming home

It’s coming home

It’s coming home

For Christmas

Football’s coming home

It’s coming home

It’s coming home

For Christmas

Football’s coming home

(For Christmas)

Loving that Lionesses win

But thoughts of last year’s final kick in

And Moscow

And Turin

The bloke seems cursed

Whatever they try

And I think I know why

They’re just jinxed in July

But it’s December…

Three Lions on a sleigh

With She-Lion’s inspiration

Santa says let’s play

The Christmas tree formation

When they decided on Qatar

Should have checked VAR

It’s too hot

And too far

So we’ll be…

…snowflakes watching it here

This is our time of year

We’ll be having a beer

Actually, I won’t because I’ve got alcohol issues…

Three Lions on a Sleigh

Yule Rimet still gleaming

A football Christmas song

Not at all demeaning…

What a cracker of a game…England are giving them a real good stuffing…

Ding Dong Merrily on Sky…oh no it’s not on Sky…it has to be on terrestrial doesn’t it…for legal reasons…

All I want’s the World Cup

Don’t bother wrapping it up

It’s coming home

For Christmas

Football’s coming home

It’s coming home

It’s coming home

For Christmas

Football’s coming home

It’s coming home

It’s coming home

For Christmas

Football’s coming home

It’s coming home

It’s coming home

For Christmas

Football’s coming home

It’s coming home

it’s coming home …

Three lions on a shirt

Jules Rimet still gleaming

(For the men’s game!)

Never stopped me dreaming

Three lions on a shirt

Jules Rimet still gleaming

20 weeks of hurt

(For the women’s game, obviously)

Never stopped me dreaming

Three lions on a shirt

Jules Rimet still gleaming

(It’s Englaaaaaaand!)

Several years of hurt

Never stopped me dreaming

Three lions on a shirt

Jules Rimet still gleaming

Quite a lot of years of hurt

Never stopped me dreaming

Three lions on a shirt…