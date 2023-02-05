WATCH: Asensio denied by stunning penalty save as Real Madrid star fluffs his lines against home-town club Mallorca

Marco Asensio fluffed his lines from the penalty spot against home-town club Real Mallorca, with Real Madrid enduring a tough trip out on the road.

Blancos fell behind in first-half

Could have levelled from the spot

Spain international saw effort saved

WHAT HAPPENED? The reigning La Liga champions fell behind against Mallorca inside 13 minutes when Nacho Fernandez put through his own net. Carlo Ancelotti’s mood did not improve after the break as Asensio spurned a glorious opportunity to restore parity, with his spot-kick drawing a stunning save from Predrag Rajkovic.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Madrid’s afternoon got off to a bad start when Thibaut Courtois picked up an injury in the warm-up, and the Belgian’s fitness setback rather set the tone for what was to follow.

WHAT NEXT? Madrid swept their way to title glory in 2021-22, while also claiming another Champions League crown, but find themselves playing catch-up behind Clasico rivals Barcelona in the current campaign.