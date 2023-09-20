WATCH: Arsenal have lift-off! Bukayo Saka squeezes in opener against PSV on Gunners' long-awaited Champions League return

Bukayo Saka scored Arsenal's first Champions League goal in more than six years with an early strike against PSV Eindhoven.

Saka gives Arsenal early lead

Gunners face PSV at the Emirates

First Champions League game since 2017

WHAT HAPPENED? The Dutch side had started the game brightly at the Emirates but England international Saka pounced on goalkeeper Walter Benitez spilling the ball to make it 1-0 after eight minutes.

Just over 10 minutes later, Mikel Arteta's men doubled their advantage as Leandro Trossard swept home a wonderful strike. After scoring the winner against Everton at the weekend, the Belgian international showed a clinical touch once more, this time from a Saka assist.

The last time the Gunners were in this competition was back in the 2016/17 season, when they lost 10-2 on aggregate to Bayern Munich in the last-16.

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal have been out of Europe's biggest competition for the best part of a decade now but are back after finishing second in the Premier League last season. After qualifying for the elite competition between 1998-2017, the north London side will hope for another lengthy run of consecutive Champions League appearances.

WHAT NEXT? After this encounter, Arsenal face north London rivals Tottenham at the Emirates on Sunday. Europa League holders Sevilla and Ligue 1 outfit Lens are also in the Gunners' Champions League group.