WATCH: AC Milan score 90th minute winner straight from kick-off to win against Empoli

Fode Ballo-Toure's first senior goal came in dramatic fashion as AC Milan scored a 94th minute winner directly from kick-off to beat Empoli.

Rebic opened scoring on 78th min

Empoli equalised in 92nd minute

Ballo-Toure scored goal from kick-off move to win game

WHAT HAPPENED? After conceding what they believed at the time to be a 92nd minute equaliser, Milan scored directly from kick off to take home all three points away against Empoli. Ballo-Toure finished off the move with what was his first senior goal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The win keeps Milan within touching distance of Napoli who are the early season pace setters in Serie A. Milan face a tough three games, taking on Chelsea in a Champions League double header either side of a clash against Juventus.