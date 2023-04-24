‘It’s a wasted question!’ - Vincent Kompany reacts to Chelsea & Tottenham links after securing Premier League promotion with Burnley

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany continues to shut down talk of him taking over at Chelsea, Tottenham or Manchester City at some stage in the near future.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Belgian, who enjoyed considerable success as a player in the Premier League during a memorable spell at the Etihad Stadium, has enhanced his reputation as a coach after overseeing a successful promotion bid at Turf Moor in 2022-23. He has been named Manager of the Year at the EFL awards and continues to generate speculation regarding supposed interest from established top-flight outfits. Kompany is, however, giving little away when it comes to his future plans.

WHAT THEY SAID: He told talkSPORT when asked for his take on the rumours linking him with the likes of Chelsea and Spurs: “The only thing I see it as is a wasted question. I always feel sorry for the journalist that is asking me the question because you are getting nothing. I made this decision before even starting the season that I was never going to get involved in speculation. I think the biggest respect you can have is for people you are working with, to show that you are completely dedicated to what they have entrusted you to do. I don’t want to talk about anything else.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Burnley have already booked their tickets back to the Premier League and are only one positive result away from securing the Championship title.

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea and Spurs are both in the market for new permanent managers, having recently parted company with Graham Potter and Antonio Conte respectively, while Kompany continues to be talked up as a potential successor to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City – with the Catalan tied to terms at the Etihad through to 2025.