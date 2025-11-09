Where to watch today's Golden State Warriors vs Indiana Pacers NBA Game: Livestream, TV channels and start time

The Golden State Warriors return home to Chase Center on Sunday to take on the defending Eastern Conference champions, the Indiana Pacers. Golden State has been flawless on their home floor this season with a 4-0 record, but they’ll be eager to end a frustrating trend after dropping four straight matchups against Indiana.

The Pacers, on the other hand, have endured a nightmare start to the campaign, losing eight of their first nine contests. They’ll be desperate to stop the bleeding after suffering a 117-100 blowout loss to the Denver Nuggets on the road Saturday night.

Meanwhile, the Warriors have hit a rough patch of their own, losing four of their last five outings. They’ll be eager to turn things around in front of their home crowd after a 129-104 drubbing at the hands of the Nuggets on Friday.

Golden State Warriors vs Indiana Pacers: Date and tip-off time

The Golden State Warriors will face off against the Indiana Pacers in an exciting NBA game on Sunday, November 9, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET or 5:30 pm PT at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

Date Sunday, November 9, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:30 pm ET or 5:30 pm PT Venue Chase Center Location San Francisco, California

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Indiana Pacers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Golden State Warriors and Indiana Pacers live on FDSN IN and Fubo (in-market).

Golden State Warriors vs Indiana Pacers team news & key performers

Golden State Warriors team news

For the Warriors, Stephen Curry leads the way with 26.8 points per game, while Jonathan Kuminga controls the glass with 7.1 rebounds, and Draymond Green orchestrates the offense with 6.4 assists per contest. Golden State has been unbeaten at home (4-0), averaging over 120 points per game at Chase Center.

The Warriors’ offense has thrived on crisp ball movement and balanced inside-out scoring, though injuries remain a concern. The team sits among the league’s best in free-throw shooting (84.9%). With Curry, Al Horford, and De’Anthony Melton sidelined, Jimmy Butler III and Brandin Podziemski have stepped up admirably, providing consistent offensive sparks over the last three outings.

Indiana Pacers team news

Pascal Siakam continues to carry the load for Indiana, averaging 25.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game. Aaron Nesmith has provided steady scoring support with 14.8 points per outing, while Jarace Walker anchors the paint with his rebounding and defensive presence.

The Pacers have struggled to finish games strong, often letting leads slip away in the final quarter due to costly turnovers and poor perimeter execution. To turn things around, Indiana must tighten up its half-court offense and defensive rotations. With Johnny Furphy, Quenton Jackson, and Obi Toppin still sidelined, the team will once again lean heavily on Siakam to be their engine on both ends of the floor.

Golden State Warriors vs Indiana Pacers Head-to-Head record

Date Competition Home Team Away Team Score 11/02/25 NBA Indiana Pacers Golden State Warriors 114-109 01/11/25 NBA Indiana Pacers Golden State Warriors 108-96 12/24/24 NBA Golden State Warriors Indiana Pacers 105-111 03/23/24 NBA Golden State Warriors Indiana Pacers 111-123 02/09/24 NBA Indiana Pacers Golden State Warriors 109-131

