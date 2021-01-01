Wan-Bissaka surprised by his own record at Man Utd as he bucks tough-tackling trend

The Red Devils right-back is not afraid to throw himself into challenges, and has more blocks that anyone else, but he is yet to be booked in 2020-21

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has aired his surprise at the notable achievements he is posting at , with a right-back yet to collect a yellow card this season and bucking the trend when it comes to tough-tackling defenders.

The 23-year-old full-back is not afraid to throw himself into a challenge and has made more blocks (50) in the 2020-21 campaign than any other player in the Premier League.

Wan-Bissaka often finds himself coming up against some of the finest creative talent that the English top-flight has to offer, with tricky wingers occupying his area of the field.

More teams

Containing that threat and remaining on the good side of referees is never easy, but a £50 million ($63m) asset at Old Trafford is showing that success can be achieved while adhering to the rules.

Speaking to United Review about his spotless disciplinary record, Wan-Bissaka said: “That’s the first time I’ve heard it. But it’s very good to hear, that I have had no bookings against me this season.

“I know you cannot just dive into any tackle. You’ve got to make sure you time it right. It is a case of always concentrating and making sure you are timing them right as well.”

He added on being the Premier League’s top blocker, with ’s Kyle Walker-Peters second on that list some seven efforts off the pace: “I reckon it’s probably down to there being situations where I’ve needed to tackle but, in that moment, there have been more situations I have had when I have had to block shots and crosses.

“I know there have been times in football where, if you don’t block a shot, it can go in. So the best thing to do is simply to attempt to block every shot and every cross.”

Wan-Bissaka’s ability to extinguish the threat posed by opponents will be tested again on Friday when United take in a home date with – with Jack Grealish cementing his reputation as one of the finest playmakers in the business.

Article continues below

“I know he is always up there with getting the most fouls. We all know he’s a tricky player when he's out there on the pitch,” said Wan-Bissaka.

“He is a great player. He’s unpredictable and can go inside or outside with the ball. I played against him last season and just have to be ready to take it as it comes.

“It is another challenge I am more than ready to take on. But he’s not the only player we need to be paying attention to – they have lots of other good players like John McGinn, Ross Barkley, Trezeguet and others. We know it will be a tough game.”