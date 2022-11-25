Wales vs Iran: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch
Wales face Iran in search of their first win of 2022 World Cup at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Qatar on Friday.
Gareth Bale turned up with a late strike to rescue a point for the Welsh against USMNT in their tournament opener. Meanwhile, Iran were punished for their errors by England 6-2 as teams completed their first round of games in Group B. Both teams will settle for nothing less than a win and Iran are set to face another difficult challenge as they plan to deal with the inevitable threat of Gareth Bale who looks a different player in his country's team colours.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.
Wales vs Iran date & kick-off time
|Game:
|Wales vs Iran
|Date:
|November 25, 2022
|Kick-off time:
|5am ET / 10:00am GMT / 12pm CAT / 3:30pm IST
|Stream:
How to watch Wales vs Iran on TV & live stream online
In the U.S, the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
It will also be broadcast on Fox Sports and Telemundo.
In the UK, the match will be broadcast and streamed on BBC and S4C and streamed live on the BBC iPlayer and S4C Online.
In India, fans can catch it on the Sports 18 Network and stream the games on and Jio Cinema.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
|US
|Fox Sports, Telemundo
|fuboTV, Peacock, Fox Sports app, Sling
|UK
|BBC, S4C
|BBC iPlayer, S4C Online
|India
|Sports 18 SD/HD
|Jio Cinema
|Africa
|SuperSport
|SuperSport
Wales squad & team news
Rob Page will be hoping Gareth Bale can deliver another impactful performance on the big stage following his equaliser against USMNT in the opening game.
Joe Allen could return to the fray after being out of action since September.
Wales predicted XI: Hennessey; Roberts, Ampadu, Rodon, Davies, Williams; Allen, Ramsey; Bale, Moore, James
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Hennessey, Ward, Davies
Defenders
Gunter, Williams, Cabango, Rodon, Roberts, Ampadu, Davies, Lockyer, Mepham
Midfielders
Levitt, Smith, Morrell, Williams, Thomas, Colwill, Allen, Ramsey, Wilson
Forwards
Johnson, Bale, Moore, Harris, James
Iran squad & team news
The only concern for Iran boss will be Alireza Beiranvand who will sit out the match against Wales due to the concussion protocol. He has a difficult task at his hand but will hope to name a strong lineup to take points off Wales.
Iran predicted XI: H. Hosseini; Moharrami, Pouraliganji, Cheshmi, M. Hosseini, Mohammadi; Jahanbakhsh, Noorollahi, Karimi, Gholizadeh; Taremi
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Beiranvand, Hosseini, Abedzadeh, Niazmand
Defenders
Hajsafi, Pouraliganji, Rezaeian, Mohammadi, Khalilzadeh, Kanaanizadegan, Moharrami, Hosseini, Cheshmi, Jalali
Midfielders
Amiri, Ezatolahi, Torabi, Ghoddos, Gholizadeh, Nourollahi, Karimi
Forwards
Jahanbakhsh, Taremi, Ansarifard, Azmoun
