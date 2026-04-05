Mohamed Wahbi, coach of the Moroccan national team, has finalised the line-up for the Atlas Lions’ midfield ahead of their upcoming participation in the 2026 World Cup finals, scheduled to take place next June in the United States, Mexico and Canada, following a comprehensive assessment of the players’ performances during the last two friendly matches against Ecuador and Paraguay.

Wahbi took charge of the Moroccan national team, succeeding coach Walid Regragui, who stepped down after the recent Africa Cup of Nations, with Wahbi embarking on a new phase focused on bringing in fresh talent and establishing tactical balance across all lines.

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The new manager faced his first two friendly tests against Ecuador and Paraguay, where he focused on assessing the performance of his defensive midfielders before finalising his World Cup squad.

According to the Moroccan website ‘Sport 7’, Wahbi has settled on the midfield quartet he will rely on at the World Cup.

The quartet consists of Nael El-Ainaoui, Samir El-Mrabet, Rabie Harimat and Sofiane Amrabat, who will replace two players in the final squad.

The same sources explained that Wahbi is fully convinced by the standard of Nael El-Ainaoui, who has established himself as an undisputed starter thanks to his high physical fitness and his ability to link the lines, alongside El-Mrabet, who delivered a balanced performance in the two friendly matches.

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Harimat has also earned the coaching staff’s trust thanks to his tactical discipline, whilst Sofiane Amrabat is expected to be the major asset with his international experience and ability to lead the midfield in big matches.

Wahbi will call up four players in various positions between the numbers 6 and 8 to diversify tactical options during the World Cup matches; Al-Ainawi and Amrabat are expected to compete for the defensive midfield role, whilst El-Mrabet and Harimath will provide additional options in the attacking midfield roles.

This stability comes at a time when Wahbi is seeking to strike a balance between experience and ambition within the squad, in preparation for tough competition in World Cup Group F, which includes France, Japan and Canada alongside Morocco.

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The Moroccan national team will kick off their campaign in the tournament against Japan on 14 June in Vancouver, Canada, before facing France on 20 June in Dallas, USA, and concluding the group stage against Canada on 26 June in Montreal.