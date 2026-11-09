'This title is for my entire family and for Cape Verde' - Vozinha celebrates winning first Colo-Colo silverware alongside Arturo Vidal after 2-1 victory over Nublense

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Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha has dedicated his maiden Colo-Colo trophy to his homeland and loved ones after helping the Chilean giants clinch the domestic league crown on Sunday. Starting alongside veteran midfielder Arturo Vidal in a dramatic 2-1 away triumph at Nublense, the 40-year-old shot-stopper secured the club's 35th top-flight title.

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Stoppage-time drama seals Chilean crown

Vozinha produced a crucial 97th-minute save to preserve all three points in Round 27 after Marcos Bolados slid home a stoppage-time winner from Javier Correa's cutback across the six-yard box. Earlier, former Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Flamengo midfielder Vidal had opened the scoring in the 14th minute with a first-time volley from Victor Mendez's corner before beating keeper Nicola Perez, only for Lucas Molina to equalise on 29 minutes.

Moving onto 61 points with three games remaining, the champions hold an unassailable 10-point lead over second-placed Universidad de Chile, who have 51.

Veteran keeper savours historic triumph

Making his third consecutive start and sixth appearance overall for the club, the 40-year-old capped a remarkable calendar year after catching global attention with his standout performances at the 2026 World Cup. Reflecting on lifting the trophy after the final whistle, Vozinha said: "It's the culmination of everything I've experienced throughout my life, throughout my career."

When asked whether he will remain with the club to feature in next season's Copa Libertadores campaign, the Cape Verde international added: "Today is a day for celebrating; we'll talk about the future later. This title is for my entire family and for Cape Verde."

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Short-term contract holds extension option

Unveiled by the Chilean outfit between late July and early August following his summer tournament heroics on the international stage, the experienced custodian initially penned a six-month deal running until the end of December 2026. However, that agreement includes an automatic one-year extension clause that could keep him in Santiago until the end of 2027.

Having broken into the starting line-up for the decisive run-in of the domestic campaign, the veteran shot-stopper has strengthened his case to stay on board as the club prepare for continental competition next year.

Champions face three remaining fixtures

Having wrapped up the championship with three rounds to spare, Colo-Colo can enjoy a stress-free conclusion to their domestic schedule over the coming weeks. Vozinha and his team-mates will next welcome Universidad Catolica and La Serena to their home ground before rounding off the league campaign away at Cobresal. Once those final three outings are completed, club hierarchy and the goalkeeper will sit down to finalise his future ahead of the 2027 season.