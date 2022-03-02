Vlahovic receives deafening jeers from Fiorentina fans in return after Juventus transfer
Dusan Vlahovic was mercilessly jeered by Fiorentina fans on Wednesday as he remained on the pitch as the last Juventus player in pre-match warm-ups.
He took his time to nail a free-kick before trotting off to a chorus of whistles and boos at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.
Vlahovic joined Juventus from Fiorentina last month and has been branded a traitor by the passionate Viola faithful.
Vlahovic's hot start at Juve
After tearing up Serie A with Fiorentina, Vlahovic has continued his good form since joining Juventus.
He has four goals in six appearances in all competitions, including one in the Champions League against Villarreal on February 22.
On Wednesday, he returned as a visitor to Fiorentina in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final.