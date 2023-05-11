Vincent Kompany given bizarre 'beautiful girl' comment from Burnley chairman as promoted club know they might lose ex-Man City star eventually

Burnley chairman Alan Pace says having Vincent Kompany as manager is like dating a "beautiful girl" but knowing you will never marry her.

Kompany linked with Chelsea and Spurs

Recently committed to Burnley with new deal

Pace makes bizarre comparison

WHAT HAPPENED? The American made the comment when talking about how long the Clarets can keep hold of Kompany after he sealed their promotion back to the Premier League. The former Manchester City captain has already been linked with some big jobs – including at Chelsea and Tottenham – and Pace knows he cannot keep him at Turf Moor forever.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to BBC Lancashire, he said: "My worry, as I tried to explain to him... it's like dating the most beautiful girl in town and knowing there's probably no chance she's ever going marry you. But, everyone else wants to marry her. So how long can you date, how long can you stay together as a couple? I hope it's for a very very long time. But that's kind of up to her."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kompany has dismissed speculation that he could leave Burnley this summer, insisting he is "completely dedicated" to his current role and he's recently signed a new contract at Turf Moor. But there is no doubt the 37-year-old is a rising star in management, after leading Burnley to 101 points and the Championship title.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty/GOAL

WHAT NEXT? The next challenge for Pace, Kompany and Burnley is working out how to survive in next year's Premier League. The Clarets took the Championship by storm in 2022-23 with their possession football, but the top flight will provide a far sterner test for the ex-Manchester City defender.