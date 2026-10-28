Vincent Kompany believed to have dislocated his shoulder after collapsing at Bayern Munich training as doctors rule out heart attack and stroke

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Vincent Kompany is believed to have dislocated his shoulder after collapsing at Bayern Munich's training ground, with doctors ruling out a heart attack and stroke. The Bayern boss remains in hospital as tests continue, while Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane has revealed that his manager phoned him on Monday and insisted he is feeling good and on the mend.

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Kompany suffered seizures after training ground collapse

Kompany has been absent from the touchline since taking charge of Bayern's Champions League draw against Arsenal last week, having collapsed at the club's training ground five days ago. According to BILD, he also suffered seizures after falling to the ground and was rushed to hospital.

The German outlet reported that the issue is not thought to be life-threatening, with a heart attack and stroke both ruled out, although doctors are still investigating potential brain issues. Early reports linked his absence to a viral infection that caused problems with old scar tissue in his hip.

Bayern chiefs visit Kompany as Danks gives positive update

Kompany remains in hospital in Munich, where he is being treated in a separate section to ensure the utmost privacy. He is thought to have received visits from club president Herbert Hainer, sporting director Max Eberl and honorary president Uli Hoeness, while club insiders have raised concerns over his "workaholic" habits.

Aaron Danks, who is in interim charge, told BILD on Tuesday that Kompany was in "good spirits". He added: "It looks like he's getting better every day. That's positive. [But] there is no major news regarding his diagnoses or his return to work."

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Kane says Kompany is on the mend after morning phone call

Kane was similarly optimistic after winning the Ballon d'Or, revealing that his manager had called him on Monday morning. Kane said: "He actually phoned me, phoned me bright and early at 9am [Monday]. I was just out of bed thankfully, so I was able to answer it. But no, he just wanted to wish me all the best, good luck. I asked him how he was doing, he said he feels good, he feels like he's on the mend."

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He added: "I know he's the type of character who just wants to be back with the team already. He wants to be out on the training field with us, on the bench with us. But it's important that he rests, you know? He's been going through a bit of a tough time with his health recently, and we can hopefully cover it, the staff can cover it. Obviously, he's not there, but, you know, it will be massive for me to go back to Munich and see him, all the staff, all my team-mates. I've spoken about how much this [award] is theirs as well as it is mine. So just to celebrate them a little bit will be special."

Danks to lead Bayern through busy run without Kompany

Kompany is not expected back in the dugout for several weeks, leaving Danks, his former assistant at Anderlecht, to oversee games against Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid and Mainz.

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Danks has previously deputised for Dean Smith and Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa and Michael Carrick at Middlesbrough, and he takes the reins with Bayern sitting top of the Bundesliga after a strong start to the season.



