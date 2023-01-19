Villarreal vs Real Madrid: Lineups and LIVE updates

Real Madrid visit La Cerámica to avenge their 2-1 loss in the league two weeks ago.

Real Madrid hope to put their woeful form behind when they visit Estadio de la Cerámica to take on Villarreal in the Round of 16 of the Copa del Rey.

Carlo Ancelotti's side haven't been at their best since the return of club football after the World Cup, and even in games that they ended up winning, they were unconvincing.

What will have also shaken the belief of the players and the coach is the humiliating 3-1 loss to Barcelona in the Supercopa de España final.

Los Blancos will miss the services of Luka Modrić, David Alaba, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vázquez - all integral to Ancelotti's plans.

Villarreal, on the other hand, have enjoyed a good spell under new coach Quique Setién, who have climbed up to fifth place in La Liga and are tied on points with Atlético Madrid at 28, who sit in fourth spot.

They will fancy their chances of making it to the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey after defeating the defending La Liga champions 2-1 two weeks ago.

Villarreal vs Real Madrid confirmed lineups

Villarreal XI (4-2-3-1): Reina; Foyth, Albiol, Pau Torres, A. Moreno; Capoue, Parejo; Pino, Chukwueze, Baena; G. Moreno

Real Madrid XI (4-3-3): Courtois; Nacho, Militão, Rüdiger, Mendy; Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos; Rodrygo, Benzema, Viní. Jr.

Villarreal vs Real Madrid LIVE updates

Real Madrid's upcoming fixtures

Real Madrid will hope to close the gap to Barcelona in the league when they visit San Mames to take on Athletic Bilbao on 22nd January, followed by a game against third-placed Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabéu exactly a week later.