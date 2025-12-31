VIDEO: Footage from Ruben Amorim's post-match press conference as 'very confident' Man Utd boss tries to explain what went wrong in lackluster Premier League draw with Wolves

Ruben Amorim insists he remains "very confident" that Manchester United will have a strong season despite seeing his side drop points against bottom-of-the-table Wolves in Tuesday's Premier League clash at Old Trafford. Facing the media after a hugely disappointing performance from the Red Devils, the Portuguese tried to explain what went wrong, pointing to a lack of fluidity and the fact he's missing some key players. Watch the full clip above ⬆️