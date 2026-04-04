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Al Hilal v Al Ahli: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

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Video: No Benzema, no problem... Miti makes his mark with Al-Hilal

Al Hilal vs Al-Taawoun
Al Hilal
Al-Taawoun
Saudi Pro League
M. Meite
K. Benzema
Saudi Arabia
France

The young Ivorian striker shone in his first start in the Roshen League

Ivorian striker Mohamed Kader Miti, who plays for Al-Hilal, has shown he can fill the void left by his French teammate Karim Benzema, having scored his first goal for the club.

Al-Hilal hosted Al-Taawoun on Saturday at the Kingdom Arena in the 27th round of the Roshen League.

In the 43rd minute, Mohamed Kader Miti scored Al-Hilal’s first goal, having received the ball from Mohamed Mahzari on the left flank before firing a powerful shot at Al-Taawoun’s goal, which goalkeeper Mailsong failed to save.

The goal was the Ivorian striker’s first for Al-Hilal since joining the club from Stade Rennais during the last winter transfer window.

Saudi Pro League
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL
Al Kholood crest
Al Kholood
ALK
Saudi Pro League
Al-Taawoun crest
Al-Taawoun
ALT
Al Kholood crest
Al Kholood
ALK

Prior to the match against Damac, the 18-year-old had played four matches for Al-Hilal, three of them as a substitute and just one as a starter against Al-Wahda of the UAE in the AFC Champions League, during which he played 106 minutes but failed to score or create any goals.

Al-Hilal’s Italian manager, Simone Inzaghi, was forced to start Miti for the first time in the Roshen League, against Al-Taawoun, in the absence of French striker Karim Benzema due to injury, as well as wingers Salem Al-Dossari and Sultan Mandash for the same reason.

Al-Hilal fans have relied heavily on Miti to be the team’s main striker in recent years, particularly as he joined the team for a huge fee, reportedly reaching €30 million, despite his young age.

Read also: After missing the match against Al-Taawoun... what is Benzema’s stance on the Al-Hilal vs Al-Khulood match?

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