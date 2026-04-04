Video: No Benzema, no problem... Miti makes his mark with Al-Hilal

Ivorian striker Mohamed Kader Miti, who plays for Al-Hilal, has shown he can fill the void left by his French teammate Karim Benzema, having scored his first goal for the club.

Al-Hilal hosted Al-Taawoun on Saturday at the Kingdom Arena in the 27th round of the Roshen League.

In the 43rd minute, Mohamed Kader Miti scored Al-Hilal’s first goal, having received the ball from Mohamed Mahzari on the left flank before firing a powerful shot at Al-Taawoun’s goal, which goalkeeper Mailsong failed to save.

The goal was the Ivorian striker’s first for Al-Hilal since joining the club from Stade Rennais during the last winter transfer window.

Prior to the match against Damac, the 18-year-old had played four matches for Al-Hilal, three of them as a substitute and just one as a starter against Al-Wahda of the UAE in the AFC Champions League, during which he played 106 minutes but failed to score or create any goals.

Al-Hilal’s Italian manager, Simone Inzaghi, was forced to start Miti for the first time in the Roshen League, against Al-Taawoun, in the absence of French striker Karim Benzema due to injury, as well as wingers Salem Al-Dossari and Sultan Mandash for the same reason.

Al-Hilal fans have relied heavily on Miti to be the team’s main striker in recent years, particularly as he joined the team for a huge fee, reportedly reaching €30 million, despite his young age.

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