Video: Moussa Diaby puts Al-Ittihad in trouble against Al-Hazm

Frenchman Moussa Diaby, the star player for Al-Ittihad Jeddah, got his team into trouble during their ongoing match against Al-Hazm in Round 27 of the Roshen League.

Diaby committed a violent foul on Al-Hazm’s Abdulrahman Al-Dakhil in the 33rd minute of the match.

The referee initially showed Diaby a yellow card, before the assistant referee informed him that the incident warranted a red card, which saw Al-Ittihad deprived of their French player’s services.

Al-Ittihad are playing this match with the aim of closing the gap on the top of the table, as they currently sit sixth with 42 points, whilst Al-Hazm are in tenth place with 31 points.

Portuguese manager Sérgio Conceição will have to deal with Al-Ittihad’s numerical disadvantage by making tactical changes during the remainder of the match.



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