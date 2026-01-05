VIDEO: 'I'm the manager, not the coach' - Watch Ruben Amorim's controversial post-Leeds press conference that led to his extraordinary Man Utd sacking

Ruben Amorim has been sacked by Manchester United after just 14 months in charge, with his post-match press conference after Sunday's 1-1 draw with Leeds United proving the final nail in the coffin for the Portuguese. Watch the above clip as the former Red Devils boss clarifies that he's the "manager, not the coach" and that his tenure was "going to finish in 18 months and then everyone is going to move on".