VIDEO: Lionel Messi marry me! Inter Miami superstar responds after receiving proposal from 98-year-old ‘Gangster Granny’ at FIFA Club World Cup

Lionel Messi received a shock proposal from a 98-year-old fan at the FIFA Club World Cup, with the Inter Miami star responding to that request.

Eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi was in action for the Herons when they faced Brazilian outfit Palmeiras at Hard Rock Stadium in South Florida. He cut a frustrated figure at the end of that contest after seeing Javier Mascherano’s side throw away a two-goal lead in a 2-2 draw.

Messi did, however, have a smile on his face before a ball was kicked in anger. That is because, while going through his pre-match warm-up, the Argentine icon spotted a cheeky sign in the stands.

Pauline Kana, who is known as ‘Gangster Granny’ on Instagram and can often be spotted at WWE and NFL events alongside her grandson Ross Smith, made sure that her playful “Messi will you marry me?” message was spotted by the all-time great.

Messi nodded his head and waved in Kana’s direction after noticing her in the crowd. The South American GOAT is married to childhood sweetheart Antonela Roccuzzo and the proud father of sons Thiago, Mateo and Ciro.

Messi, who has celebrated his 38th birthday, will return to action on Sunday when MLS outfit Inter Miami face his former employers and current holders of the prestigious Champions League crown, Paris Saint-Germain, in the Club World Cup last-16.