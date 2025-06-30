VIDEO: Jesse Lingard copies iconic LeBron James & Dwyane Wade dunk celebration as ex-Man Utd star converts nerveless penalty for FC Seoul

Jesse Lingard copied LeBron James and Dwyane Wade’s iconic slam dunk celebration after netting a nerveless penalty for FC Seoul.

WHAT HAPPENED?

The former Manchester United and England star continues to rebuild his career in South Korea. He headed to Asia as a free agent in February 2024 having spent several months without a club off the back of his release by Nottingham Forest.

WATCH THE CLIP

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Lingard has helped to raise the profile of the K-League, while earning himself captaincy duties in Seoul. The 32-year-old wants to lead by example, and that means making a telling contribution on the field.

DID YOU KNOW?

He was back among the goals when opening the scoring from the spot in an impressive 4-1 victory over Pohang Steelers. Lingard made no mistake when stepping up from 12 yards, as he sent the goalkeeper the wrong way.

Getty Images

TELL ME MORE

As he wheeled away in celebration, Lingard pretended to loop a ball into the air over his shoulder for a team-mate behind to catch and dunk into the net - just like James and Wade did during their time together at the Miami Heat, allowing an early no-look celebration to be broken out.

WHAT NEXT FOR LINGARD?

Lingard is playing with a smile on his face again in the Far East and intends to emulate NBA Finals winners James and Wade by landing himself more major honours before an adventure a long way from home is brought to a close.