Video: Cheringito analyst reacts to Mbappé’s game: “It’s a scandal.”

Thomas Ronsero, the renowned pundit on ‘El Chiringuito’ and deputy editor-in-chief of ‘AS’, has accused referee Alberola Rojas of missing a penalty in Real Madrid’s 31st-round La Liga clash with Girona.

In the dying minutes, Girona’s Víctor Reus caught Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé flush across the face inside the box, drawing blood.

Referee Alberola Rojas ignored the incident, and the VAR team led by Trujillo Suárez did not intervene.



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In a video posted by AS, Roncero declared: “It’s a massive lie… a scandal.”

He added: “It’s a scandal that the VAR official overlooked it. Enough is enough. Madrid may be playing badly, but the rules must be applied. I won’t keep quiet any longer.”

He continued: “Don’t they want La Liga to exist? Then they should keep it to themselves. This isn’t La Liga, it’s a disaster… The referee on the pitch can make a mistake, but not the VAR; he simply doesn’t want to call for a review.”





