Vidal wants Barcelona decision on Setien and plays down Camp Nou exit talk

The Chile international midfielder is looking for clarity on and off the field in Catalunya as speculation continues to rage

Arturo Vidal has called on to make a decision regarding Quique Setien’s future, saying uncertainty surrounding the club’s current boss is doing nobody any favours.

It has been suggested that the Blaugrana will soon be severing ties with a coach they only appointed in January.

After two-time title winner Ernesto Valverde was relieved of his duties, Setien was asked to fill one of the most demanding roles in world football. He has struggled to deliver on expectation, with the domestic crown stolen away from Camp Nou by Clasico rivals .

Questions are also being asked of Barca’s ability to mount a serious challenge for with elite European competition set to resume in August.

With Setien seemingly lacking the trust of those around him in Catalunya, a parting of ways may soon become inevitable. If that is to be the case then Vidal wants a definitive call to be made, allowing proper planning to take place on and off the field.

The Chilean midfielder told Win Sport TV: “With Setien we haven't been able to work much. The change was abrupt and we have tried to adapt.

“We're trying to adapt to this situation and when the season finishes, the club must choose its future well. They have to decide whether the same coach will stay on, whether they are going to bring in new players, if the same ones are going to continue.”

Vidal is among those linked with a move elsewhere being made. The former star has been rumoured for a second stint in Italy at Inter, while a return to his roots in South America has also been mooted amid talk of interest from Argentine giants Boca Juniors.

Vidal is, however, tied to Barcelona for another 12 months and claims to have received no offers.

He said: “I have not received anything, I have a contract until 2021. This year I feel very confident, because I was able to score many goals. I like to be important in the teams I go to.”

Vidal added on whether a move to may appeal to him at some stage: “If it happens in the future, it would be spectacular, but I am 33 years old and I must live day by day. I do not want to move too fast, I just hope to continue playing.”