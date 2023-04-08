Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is in demand ahead of the summer transfer window but has said he's happy with the Serie A side.

Osimhen on fire for Napoli

Linked with Premier League move

Insists he's happy in Naples

WHAT HAPPENED? Osimhen has emerged as a target for Manchester United and Chelsea after a stunning season in Serie A. The forward is the top scorer in Italy's top flight with 21 goals and looks set to end Napoli's long wait for the Scudetto. Osimhen has spoken about his situation with Napoli and made it clear he's quite happy with Luciano Spalletti's side and is grateful for allowing him the opportunity to shine.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The truth is, what's happening to me is incredible. I hope the fans are as happy as I am, as we are," he told France Football. "The whole environment you're talking about deserves this happiness. They are the ones who gave me the confidence that a young player needs to really explode."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG are also being tipped to join the race for Osimhen. An agent who helped broker his deal to Lille has said the Napoli star is "the best striker in the world" currently and "certainly won't lack for options" in the summer. The French champions could be on the lookout for a new forward with uncertainty over the future of Lionel Messi, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

WHAT NEXT? Napoli are back in action on Wednesday when they head to San Siro to take on AC Milan in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie. The Serie A leaders are hopeful Osimhen will return from injury against the Rossoneri.