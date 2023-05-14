Victor Osimhen is a wanted man! Real Madrid the latest to be linked with Napoli forward after cooling interest in Kylian Mbappe

Osimhen is a wanted man in Europe following a fantastic season for Napoli, and Real Madrid have now entered the race too.

Madrid want to sign a striker to replace Benzema

Osimhen on their radar

Club cool down pursuit of Mbappe

WHAT HAPPENED? Real Madrid want to sign a reliable striker who can deputise for Karim Benzema and eventually replace him. Now, according to a report from Fichajes, the man they want to bring to the Santiago Bernabeu is Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Madrid have had to rely on Benzema's goals ever since Cristiano Ronaldo's departure in 2018, and the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner has come into his own ever since, firing Los Blancos to their 14th Champions League title in 2021-22.

As good as Benzema has been, he won't be around forever, although he is set to stay at least until 2024. At 35, he has certainly entered the twilight of his career, and Madrid will be keen on finding an able replacement before their second highest goalscorer of all-time calls it a day at the Bernabeu.

Osimhen might just be the answer Real Madrid are looking for. The Nigerian forward is not only young, but has also accumulated the experience of playing and performing in crucial games. Napoli won their first Serie A title in 33 years, thanks to Osimhen's imperious form in front of goal. They also reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

AND WHAT'S MORE: After Kylian Mbappe snubbed Los Merengues last summer, Real Madrid president is reluctant to negotiate with PSG for signing the player.

If Madrid manage to sign Osimhen, the probability Mbappe switching allegiances for the Whites would become highly unlikely.

WHAT NEXT FOR OSIMHEN? The leading goalscorer in Serie A, Osimhen will be hoping to add to his tally of 23 goals when Napoli host Inter next Sunday.