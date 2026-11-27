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Stuttgart forward Ermedin Demirovic has addressed the growing speculation linking him with a high-profile move to Serie A giants Juventus and AC Milan. The Bosnian international has emerged as a potential target for Italy's elite following a prolific start to the season in the Bundesliga and Europe.

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From Italy's nemesis to Serie A target

Demirovic has firmly established himself as one of the most productive strikers in European football this term, leading to inevitable links with some of the continent's biggest clubs. The Stuttgart marksman has already found the net nine times in 17 appearances across all competitions, with his four goals in the Champions League particularly catching the eye of scouts across the border in Italy.

The 28-year-old's physical presence and clinical finishing have made him a primary candidate for clubs looking to bolster their attacking options. Juventus and Milan are both reportedly monitoring his situation as they weigh up reinforcements for their respective frontlines. Demirovic is no stranger to Italian football fans, having played a key role for Bosnia in the World Cup play-offs earlier this year, where his national team famously eliminated the Italy side managed by Gennaro Gattuso.

Flattered by Serie A giants' interest

The striker has addressed mounting transfer speculation linking him with a high-profile switch to Serie A, admitting he is flattered by the attention from two of Italy's biggest clubs. With reports in the Italian press heavily touting a potential move to either Turin or Milan, the forward kept his composure, acknowledging the sheer prestige of his reported suitors without letting the rumors derail his current campaign.

Demirovic made it clear he appreciates the links to Juventus and Milan while insisting his immediate commitment remains firmly in Germany. "What do I think about the fact that Italian newspapers have written about an interest from Juventus and Milan for me?" he said, as cited by Tuttosport. "These are two huge clubs, it is an honor for me to read about this association in the press, but my focus is currently on Stuttgart."

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Juventus searching for attacking depth

While Demirovic is a name to watch, he is not currently Juventus's top priority ahead of the January transfer window, as the Bianconeri are navigating a complicated situation in attack. The club's sporting director, Cristiano Giuntoli, is working through a list of targets that includes both domestic and international options.

Alexander Sorloth remains a long-term interest for the Juve hierarchy, but a recent injury setback has complicated any immediate plans for the Norwegian. Sorloth has suffered a muscular problem in his right leg that could see him sidelined for over a month. This development may force the Turin giants to accelerate their interest in other profiles, including Demirovic or Atalanta’s Gianluca Scamacca, although the latter was recently described as "not for sale".

Stuttgart eye crucial rebound against Frankfurt

Setting aside the swirling rumors surrounding him, Demirovic and Stuttgart are desperate to return to winning ways after a frustrating stretch that saw them held to a Bundesliga draw by Schalke before suffering a Champions League defeat against Inter. Stuttgart now have an opportunity to reignite their domestic campaign and climb the league table this weekend when they welcome Eintracht Frankfurt to home soil, with a victory enough to leapfrog their rivals, who currently sit just one spot and two points ahead in the standings.