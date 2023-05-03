Verona vs Inter: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

How to watch Verona vs Inter in Serie A in the UK, US, and India, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Inter will lock horns with Verona in a Serie A fixture at the Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi on Wednesday.

The Nerazzurri's hopes of a Champions League spot will be put to the test by Verona, who will be fighting for their lives in their own backyard. The hosts are in 18th place on 27 points, level with Spezia, and are desperate for a win to give them some breathing space.

Inter won the reverse fixture 1-0 courtesy of an early goal by Lautaro Martinez. Simeone Inzaghi's men will be eager to complete a league double over Verona and further consolidate fourth spot. They have won their last five games against Verona in the league, which should further boost their morale.

However, Verona are currently on a three-match unbeaten streak at home, and have won six, drawn two and lost eight of their 16 Serie A matches at the Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi this season.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Kick-off time

Game: Verona vs Inter Date: May 3, 2023 Kick-off: 3pm EDT, 8pm BST, 12:30am IS T (May 4) Venue: Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi

The Serie A game between Verona & Inter is scheduled for May 3, 2023, at Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi.

It will kick off at 3pm EDT in the US, 8pm BST in the UK, and 12:30am in India on May 4.

How to watch Verona vs Inter online - TV channels & live streams

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. N/A Paramount+ UK BT Sport 2 BT App/Website India Sports18 -1 SD/HD JioCinema

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on Paramount+.

BT Sport 2 will showcase the game in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming available on BT App/Website.

In India, the Sports18 network has the rights to show Serie A games, with streaming on JioCinema.

Team news

Verona team news & squad

Verona will line up in a 3-4-2-1 formation with Lorenzo Montipo between the sticks. The three-man defence could be formed by Isak Hien, Federico Ceccherini, and Giangiacomo Magnani.

Milan Djuric is set to lead the line and he will be supported by Ondrej Duda and Simone Verdi. Verdi will be the one to look out for as he has recorded three goals in his last two appearances.

Deyovaisio Zeefuik, Ajdin Hrustic, Thomas Henry and Kevin Lasagna miss out with injuries.

Verona possible XI: Montipo; Ceccherini, Magnani, Hien; Faraoni, Tameze, Abildgaard, Lazovic; Duda, Verdi; Djuric

Position Players Goalkeepers Montipo, Perilli, Berardi. Defenders Hien, Dawidowicz, Ceccherini, Magnani, Coppola, Cabal, Doig, Faraoni, Depaoli. Midfielders Tameze, Abildgaard, Sulemana, Veloso, Terracciano, Lazovic, Verdi, Duda. Forwards Kallon, Ngonge, Gaich, Djuric, Braaf.

Inter team news & squad

Milan Skriniar will be joined Robin Gosens on the sidelines after he dislocated his shoulder while scoring Inter's second goal against Lazio.

Romelu Lukaku might feature from the bench as Edin Dzeko and Lautaro Martinez are set to start.

Inter possible XI: Onana; D'Ambrosio, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Dimarco; Dzeko, Martinez

Position Players Goalkeepers Onana, Handanovic, Cordaz Defenders Bastoni, Acerbi, Dimarco, Fontanarosa, Dalbert, De Vrij, Bellanova, Darmian, Zanotti, D'Ambrosio. Midfielders Brozovic, Asllani, Barella, Calhanoglu, Gagliardini, Dumfries, Mkhitaryan, Carboni. Forwards Correa, Martinez, Lukaku, Dzeko

Head-to-head record

Date Result Competition 15/01/2023 Inter 1-0 Verona Serie A 09/04/2022 Inter 2-0 Verona Serie A 28/08/2021 Verona 1-3 Inter Serie A 25/04/2021 Inter 1-0 Verona Serie A 23/12/2020 Verona 1-2 Inter Serie A

