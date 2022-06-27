Vela confirms LAFC contract extension as Mexico forward commits to superteam future alongside Bale

The star winger will remain in Hollywood to form one of MLS' most frightening attacks

Carlos Vela is set to sign a new deal to stay with LAFC as the Mexican star will be joined by Gareth Bale and Giorgio Chiellini to form one of the most star-studded squads in MLS history.

LAFC confirmed Bale's arrival on Monday after the player himself announced the move to MLS over the weekend.

And Vela, who has been one of the league's top goalscorers since arriving in the U.S., says he plans on staying with the club after previously flirting with the idea of leaving for a new challenge.

What did Vela say?

"It was a matter of time," he told ESPN about his contract ahead of LAFC's 2-0 win over the New York Red Bulls.

He added, "I don't want to leave until I win a title. Hopefully this year."

Vela's contract situation

The Mexican star's deal with LAFC was set to expire this summer, but Vela is now set to remain with LAFC through the 2023 MLS season.

Vela had previously said he was open to leaving the club he has been with since 2018, having hinted at the possibility of going back to Europe.

However, the 2019 MLS MVP will now have his sights set on the long-awaited MLS Cup as LAFC look to have their best-ever squad assembled.

Article continues below

Vela will be joined by Bale and Uruguay international Brian Rodriguez in the attack, while Chiellini will also join to lead what was already one of the league's better defenses.

Chiellini and Bale are eligible to play for the club starting in July, with their potential debuts coming on July 8 against their crosstown rivals, the LA Galaxy.

Further reading