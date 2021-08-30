'Varane showed his class' - Solskjaer praises £40m star for 'top performance' on Manchester United debut

The Norwegian manager felt the French defender adapted to the intensity of Premier League football without any problems away at Wolves

Raphael Varane "showed his class" on his Manchester United debut according to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who has praised the £40 million ($55m) star for his "top performance" against Wolves.

Varane completed a big-money move to Old Trafford from Real Madrid on August 14, bringing to an end an illustrious 10-year spell at Santiago Bernabeu.

The Frenchman finally took his Premier League bow on Sunday at Wolves and played a key role in helping the Red Devils secure a 1-0 victory, leaving his manager hugely impressed.

Solskjaer told his post-match press conference of Varane's display at the back: “This was ‘welcome to the Premier League’ – tempo, the hustle-bustle, tackle, have to defend counter-attacks.

“Top, top performance. He’s good in the air, he’s so composed on the ball and he’s so experienced and nothing phases him. He was good in the dressing room before the game, half-time and so I’m delighted with his performance. I thought he showed his class.”

United's No 1 goalkeeper David de Gea also hailed Varane, telling MUTV: “He was very good, we kept a clean sheet so it’s always very good to start with a clean sheet.

“He’s a great lad, I think he’s good for the group. Very experienced centre back. Many, many games and I think he showed today he’s calm with the ball, he’s good in the air, he’s very quick, so a great defender – a great signing for us.”

Mason Greenwood fired home the Red Devils' winning goal after being tasked with leading the line at Molineux, but it has been suggested that Cristiano Ronaldo will fill that position when his return to the club from Juventus is finalised.

Solskjaer has now confirmed that he plans to use the 36-year-old as a No 9, but Greenwood, Edinson Cavani, Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho will all still have a part to play.

“Cristiano has evolved as a player. He used to play wide right, wide left, up front but he’s more of a centre forward for me at the moment, definitely," he said. "There will be games we play with two upfront or three up front but I want him in the box, I want him scoring goals."

Solskjaer added on how United managed to re-sign a club legend: "Everyone that cares for Man Utd wanted this to happen and everyone played a part, but the biggest thing is that Cristiano wanted to come here.”

