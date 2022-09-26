Varane explains how he's returned to form at Man Utd after difficult first season

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane has discussed how he's returned to his best form after a tough start to life at Old Trafford.

Varane struggled after Real Madrid move

Has impressed this season

Says pre-season helped boost form

WHAT HAPPENED? The France international endured an underwhelming debut campaign with the Red Devils after his move from Real Madrid in summer 2021. However, Varane has impressed in the early weeks of the season alongside new signing Lisandro Martinez in the heart of the Manchester United defence and has explained why he feels his situation at the club has improved.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I had a complete pre-season, I was able to work well on the physical level and I continue, I feel better and it shows on the ground," he said. "At the start of the season, we had to fight on the pitch, we have to continue like that."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Varane finally appears to be living up to his £40m price tag and has looked revitalised under new manager Erik ten Hag. The Frenchman and Martinez have formed a strong partnership which has played a key role in the team's recent upturn in form and forced captain Harry Maguire onto the bench at Old Trafford.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

DID YOU KNOW? Man Utd have won their last four Premier League matches, after having lost their first two this season. They are only the third side in the league's history to manage this run, after Tottenham in 2011-12 and Arsenal in 2018-19.

WHAT NEXT FOR VARANE? The defender will return to Premier League action with Manchester United on Sunday in the Manchester derby at the Etihad Stadium.