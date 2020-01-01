Van den Berg happy to have snubbed Bayern & PSV in order to work with Salah, Mane & Firmino

The highly-rated Dutch defender believes he made the best call for his career when opting to leave PEC Zwolle for Premier League leaders Liverpool

Sepp van den Berg is happy to have snubbed interest from the likes of and to live the dream alongside Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino at .

The highly-rated Dutch defender completed a £1.3 million move to Anfield from PEC Zwolle in January 2019.

At just 18 years of age, and with limited senior experience under his belt, the versatile youngster finds himself working in a star-studded squad.

He admits that he could not have wished for a better learning curve than the one offered to him on Merseyside, with outings already taken in across and competition.

Van den Berg could have been experiencing similar in or his native had other options been explored, but he is convinced that is the best place for him.

“I had the chance to go to Bayern Munich, PSV ­Eindhoven or Liverpool,” Van den Berg told The Mirror.

“I was amazed that such big clubs wanted to sign me and I thought PSV Eindhoven was a brilliant option for me because I have been a fan from a young age.

“But, once Liverpool came for me, I knew where I would go ­because I can only describe my feelings for the club as mega.

“It is such a big club, but, at the same time, it feels like a family club.

“Thanks to [Jurgen] Klopp’s approach and vision, I am up against the best attackers in the world several times a week.

“He lets me train and play against Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

“That is ­something I could only have dreamt of in the past. These guys really belong to the very best attackers on this globe.

“Of course, it is hard. But when you are up against them every week and you learn some valuable lessons, then you only get better and stronger.”

Van den Berg is among those to have provided cover for senior stars this season when Klopp’s men have been busy elsewhere, with it his opinion that promising showings against and Shrewsbury in the FA Cup show how bright the future is at Liverpool.

He added, with the club already winners and Premier League title hopefuls: “There is a massive amount of talent in this age group.

“I don’t want to say we’ve now arrived on the big scene because every one of us knows that we still have a mountain to climb.

“But the average age of the team against Shrewsbury was 19.

“We are massively proud of what we achieved on the night and we all talked about it

afterwards.

“The topic of our conversations was that we all want to get into the first team together one day.”