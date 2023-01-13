Van de Beek's nightmare Man Utd spell gets worse as he's ruled out for rest of season

Donny van de Beek is out for the rest of the season with a serious knee injury, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has confirmed.

Forced off against Bournemouth

Took heavy challenge from Marcos Senesi

Out for the rest of the season

WHAT HAPPENED? Van de Beek picked up an injury during the Red Devils' 3-0 win over Bournemouth earlier in January in the Premier League. He had to be replaced in the first half after being floored by a rash challenge from defender Marcos Senesi. Ten Hag was concerned with the extent of the injury and has now revealed that the Dutch midfielder will miss the rest of the season.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Thoughts are with him, it is terrible when you are in a season and you get a bad tackle, bad injury. We are now happy his knee in the long term is good," the manager told reporters before the Manchester derby.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Bournemoth match was just Van de Beek's second start of the season. He has struggled to make much of an impact at Old Trafford since joining the club from Ajax back in 2020. The 25-year-old returned from a loan spell at Everton in the summer but has been restricted to just 10 appearances across all competitions for United since reuniting with former Ajax boss Ten Hag.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Van de Beek committed to a five-year contract when signing for United, with that deal supposed to take him through to 2025. However, he might have to leave in the summer once fit as there's little room in United's midfield with the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Christian Eriksen, Fred, Scott McTominay and Casemiro ahead of him in the pecking order.