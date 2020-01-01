'Van de Beek will work really well at Man Utd' - Ajax star can be a 'fantastic' addition to Solskjaer's ranks, says Bosnich

A former Red Devil thinks the Netherlands international can help his old club challenge for silverware across all competitions

Donny Van de Beek will "work really well" at , according to Mark Bosnich, who is confident the star will be a "fantastic" addition to Solskjaer's ranks.

Goal has reported that United have reached an agreement to sign Van de Beek from Ajax for £40 million (€45m/$53m), with the midfielder set to become the club's first new arrival of the summer pending the completion of personal terms and a medical.

also declared their interest in the 23-year-old recently, but it is understood that he has his heart set on a move to Old Trafford.

Van de Beek was left out of a friendly clash between Ajax and over the weekend amid mounting speculation over his future, which Erik ten Hag did little to silence in his post-match interview.

“There have been some developments that made us decide us to keep him out of today's squad," the Ajax boss told Ziggo Sport. "We'll make an announcement as soon as there's some clarity.”

Van de Beek broke into the Ajax first team back in 2015, and has since racked up 175 appearances for the club, scoring 41 goals and laying on 36 assists.

The international has helped the club win three trophies during that period and played a key role in their thrilling run to the semi-finals in 2018-19, with Bosnich confident that he can now make the step up to the Premier League.

The former United goalkeeper has described Van de Beek's imminent transfer as a "fantastic move" for both player and club, while talking up the need for Solskjaer to increase his squad depth ahead of the new season.

"Those that watched the player during his time in Holland have seen the progress that he's made. I think the way Ole (Gunnar Solskjaer) wants to move forward, it'll work really, really well," Bosnich told Sky Sports.

"I think he'll play more often than not. You can tell that Ole is trying to build a squad that will be sufficient for them to challenge on several fronts, not just for one particular competition.

"He knows from his own experience from being at the club when they won the treble, they had four strikers - himself, Teddy Sheringham, Andy Cole and Dwight Yorke. It's very important to make sure you have back-up in each position."