Van de Beek just can't catch a break! Man Utd midfielder limps off after horror tackle in Bournemouth clash

WHAT HAPPENED? Van de Beek suffered another setback in his Man Utd career when he picked up an injury against Bournemouth on Tuesday. The Dutchman was making just his second Premier League start of the season but was forced off after being clattered by Marcos Senesi. Van de Beek tried to carry on but was clearly in serious pain and had to be replaced. Erik ten Hag sent on Argentine youngster Alejandro Garnacho in his place.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The injury is the latest setback in Van de Beek's Man Utd career. The Dutchman has struggled to make much of an impact at Old Trafford since joining the club from Ajax back in 2020. Tuesday's game offered the midfielder a chance to show Ten Hag what he can do in the Man Utd starting XI but the opportunity was cut short by Senesi's tackle.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? The Red Devils are back in action on Friday in the third round of the FA Cup against Everton.