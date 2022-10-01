Valour FC at Cavalry FC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The 2022 Canadian Premier League campaign continues this weekend as Valour FC face off with Cavalry FC in a major clash.
It truly is the business end of the season now with teams throwing everything they have got out there to get to the finish line.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK and U.S. as well as how to stream it live online.
Valour at Cavalry date & kick-off time
Game:
Valour FC at Cavalry FC
Date:
October 2, 2022
Kick-off:
8:30pm BST / 3:30pm ET
Stream:
How to watch Valour at Cavalry on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on FOX Soccer Plus.
In the UK, the match will be broadcast on BT Sport 4, while the game can also be streamed through the BT Sport App.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
US
FOX Soccer Plus
UK
BT Sport 4
BT Sport App
Valour squad & team news
Three points off the top four - but with one more game banked over Pacific - Valour's hopes of a top-four finish may rest now on a slip-up above.
They need to ensure maximum returns themselves however, and that will drive them on in search of victory here.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Sirois, Yesli
Defenders
Baquero, Romeo, Mikhael, Mekideche, Esparza, Cebara, De Brienne, Jean-Baptiste
Midfielders
Carlos, Gutiérrez, Rendón, Riggi, Levis, Ascanio, Ohin, Catavolo, Peña
Forwards
Dyer, Ponce, Forbes, Fordyce, Rea
Cavalry squad and team news
Four points ahead of their visitors, Cavalry aren't safe in their position either - though they may feel they have the edge.
That could give them a proper psychological boost over their visitors, but only time will tell if they can convert that into a win.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Carducci, Roloff, Farago
Defenders
Alarcón, Field, Klomp, M. Trafford, Vliet, Yao
Midfielders
C. Trafford, Aird, Adekugbe, Camargo, Escalante, Di Chiara, Simmons, Fisk, Norman Jr., Rogers, Cantave
Forwards
Bevan, Musse, Novak, Mason, Assi, Pepple