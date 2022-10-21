Valladolid vs Real Sociedad: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

It's a big top-flight Spanish clash this weekend - here's everything you need to know

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga continues this weekend, as Valladolid welcome Real Sociedad to face them at Estadio José Zorrilla. The visitors, with five wins on the bounce, are looking to punch their way into the heart of a taut title battle.

But their hosts, looking to string together a run of form after victory, defeat and a draw in their last three, are seeking to upset the apple cart against their foe.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Valladolid vs Sociedad date & kick-off time

Game: Valladolid vs Real Sociedad Date: October 22, 2022 Kick-off: 10:15am ET / 8:45pm IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Valladolid vs Sociedad on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on ESPN Deportes.

Fans in India can catch the match on Voot Select.

Country TV channel Live stream US ESPN Deportes fuboTV India N/A Voot Select

Valladolid squad & team news

Caught in a mid-table battle that errs closer to the bottom end than the summit, Valladolid know they will have a challenge on their hand spinning something out of this encounter.

With a host of first-team faces forced to the sideline in recent weeks, their prognosis in the injury room isn't likely to improve dramatically over the next few games too.

Position Players Goalkeepers Masip, Asenjo Defenders L. Pérez, Feddal, Sánchez, Olaza, El Yamiq, Escudero, Joaquín Midfielders K. Pérez, Aguado, Monchu, Plano, Plata, Malsa, Mesa, Kenedy, Sánchez, Tuhami Forwards León, Weissman, Guardiola, Narváez

Sociedad squad and team news

Trailing only Real Madrid and Barcelona this season, Sociedad will be harbouring hopes the heavyweight duo slip up along the way, to allow them to keep the heat on.

That requires results of their own however - and they are unlikely to be able to do it with Mikel Oyarzabal, though he has now returned to training for the club.