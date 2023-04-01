USWNT & Portland Thorns star Sophia Smith becomes third-youngest to score NWSL hat-trick

Sophia Smith has become the third-youngest player in NWSL history to score a hat-trick, doing so ahead of U.S. women's national team camp next week.

Smith nets hat-trick against KC

Third-youngest hat-trick scorer in NWSL history

Set to join USWNT for upcoming friendlies

WHAT HAPPENED? Smith scored three of the Portland Thorns' four goals in a 4-1 win over Kansas City, with USWNT teammate Crystal Dunn joining her on the scoresheet. Dunn scored in just the third minute to set the tone for what would end up being a lopsided win, with Smith netting in the 18th minute from the penalty spot.

After a Cece Kizer goal for KC in the 58th minute, Smith scored twice between the 83rd and 88th minutes to seal the victory.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With the hat-trick coming at just 22 years and 234 days old, Smith joined Ebony Salmon and Jazmine Reeves as the three youngest players to score a hat-trick in the NWSL.

WHAT NEXT FOR SMITH? The goals come at a great time for Smith, who is set to join up with the USWNT this week for a pair of friendlies against the Republic of Ireland. The U.S. will host the Republic of Ireland in Austin on April 8 before the two sides face off again in St. Louis three days later.