USWNT legend Solo arrested for DUI

Former USWNT goalkeeper Hope Solo has been arrested on charges relating to driving under the influence after she was found passed out behind the wheel of her car with her children in the vehicle.

The ex-shot-stopper has been charged with driving while impaired, resisting a public officer and misdemeanor child abuse, and faces a court date on June 28.

This is not the first time Solo has been charged in relation to DUI offences, having previously been a passenger in a vehicle when her husband Jerramy Stevens was found to be over the limit in 2015, leading to a 30-day suspension from the national set-up.

What has been said?

Though Solo has not given official comment over the incident in North Carolina, Rich Nichols, a Texas-based attorney who represents her, released a statement Friday on the matter.

He said: "On the advice of counsel, Hope can't speak about this situation, but she wants everyone to know that her kids are her life, that she was released immediately and is now at home with her family, that the story is more sympathetic than the initial charges suggest, and that she looks forward to her opportunity to defend these charges."

Solo's career in honours

Solo enjoyed a 13-year career between 2003 and 2016 that was marked as much by her on-field talents as a clutch of controversies off-field too.

She won over 200 caps for the national team, and was a twice-Olympic Gold medalist, at Beijing 2008 and London 2013, with medal positions at three successive World Cups.

In addition, she was named to both the IFFHS CONCACAF Woman Team of the Decade and the IFFHS World's Woman Team of the Decade for her exploits between the posts.

