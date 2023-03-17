Huge confusion as USMNT target Folarin Balogun named in England Under-21 squad despite attempts to convince Arsenal loanee to join team USA

Folarin Balogun is among the 26 players selected for England's upcoming U21 fixtures, despite rumours over an allegiance switch to the USMNT.

Balogun is US dual-national

Posted cryptic message after England senior snub

But included in 26-man U21 squad

WHAT HAPPENED? The in-form forward has 17 goals in 28 matches whilst on loan at Reims this season from Premier League leaders Arsenal. But that tally wasn't enough to see him get a call-up to England's senior squad, with Ivan Toney brought in instead and Balogun posting a cryptic message on social media reading: "Go where you're appreciated".

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United States men's national team interim coach Anthony Hudson admitted earlier this week that he had been in "open dialogue" with Balogun over an allegiance switch, which is why his inclusion in Lee Carsley's 26-man Three Lions squad is a surprise. It is worth noting, however, that this is just a preliminary list and does not necessarily mean the Reims forward has accepted the call up.

