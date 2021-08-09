USMNT striker Sargent completes move to Norwich

The forward will now head to the Premier League as he looks to lock down the No.9 role heading towards the World Cup

U.S. men's national team striker Josh Sargent has officially completed his move to Norwich, the club announced on Monday.

CBS Sports reports that the deal to send Sargent from Werder Bremen to Norwich comes in around €10 million ($12m/£9m).

Sargent has signed a four-year deal with the club, who will make their return to the Premier League this season after finishing atop the Championship in the 2020-21 campaign.

Why did Sargent move?

Sargent's move to the Premier League comes after Werder Bremen's relegation to the 2. Bundesliga.

The American striker was part of several difficult years at Bremen, where he scored 15 goals in 83 games in all competitions.

Heading to the Premier League gives Sargent a chance to take a big step up in competition while also giving him a leg up in the race to be the USMNT's No.9 for World Cup qualifying.

“I’ve always wanted to play in the Premier League, so it’s a very exciting opportunity for me," Sargent said.

"I heard it’s a good group of guys and I talked with the head coach already and I really like what they’re trying to do here.

"I like to think my main position is a number nine, but I am also very versatile. No matter where I play, everyone can expect that I will give my all, my 100 per cent and hopefully score some goals."

Norwich boss Daniel Farke says he believes Sargent is a player that can help the club both now and as he continues to grow in the future.

“We’re really happy to have Josh with us," Farke said. "He’s at a young age with lots of potential. There was a lot of interest in him, so we must pay many compliments to Stuart Webber for getting this deal done.

“Josh has a lot of experience in the top level in the Bundesliga in Germany and has been there with many goals and assists. He has also scored goals for his national team.

“He’s a very good striking option for us but is someone who can also play on the wing. He has pace and is also good with his head. We know he is always there with a big workload and has a fantastic character.

“We know we have to be a bit more creative in the transfer market. We think we have a player in Josh who can contribute and develop into a top goalscorer on Premier League level. We see his potential and are delighted to have him with us.”

Sargent with the USMNT

Sargent is one of several strikers vying for that starting No.9 role alongside the likes of Daryl Dike, Gyasi Zardes, Matthew Hoppe, Jordan Siebatcheau and Nicholas Gioacchini.

The 21-year-old striker has scored five goals in 16 USMNT appearances and started the team's win over Mexico in the Nations League final.

